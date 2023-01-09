Vehicle Overturns At Union – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Two occupants of a vehicle that overturned at Union on Monday are reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet fire station responded after receiving a distress call at about 7:19 pm and, on arrival, found that the vehicle occupants had sustained what appeared to be minor abrasions.

The car is said to have hit a parked vehicle before overturning.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo from social media

