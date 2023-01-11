Venezuelan brothers still missing

Black Immigrant Daily News

Maiker and Maifer Lopez have been missing since December 11. –

The two Venezuelan brothers who disappeared in Chaguanas on December 11 are still missing.

Relatives told Newsday on Tuesday, a month after the disappearance of Maiker Lopez, 32, and Maifer Lopez, 31, they still have no news.

Maiker and Maifer’s sister Evelyn Lopez said she, her brothers’ wives, other relatives and friends went to all the TT hospitals, police stations and the Forensics Science Centre in St James, but were unable to find any trace of the men.

Lopez said several people, Trinidadian and Venezuelan, have called her asking for money in exchange for information about her brothers.

She said she was disappointed that some people would use the men’s disappearance as an opportunity to make money.

“There are bad people who play with the pain of others. Several people have called me, they ask for money and when I demand proof of my brothers they no longer respond to messages or calls. It is a worrying situation.”

Lopez and her family members reported the disappearance of Maiker and Maifer at the Chaguanas Police Station in December.

“We are suffering from the absence of my brothers. Nobody gives us answers,” she said.

Maiker and Maifer were last seen by family on December 11 at Maiker’s house in Dino Run, Charlieville, Chaguanas when they decided to leave for a farm located in Felicity.

People who may know something about the Lopez brothers can contact their family at 491-1202.

NewsAmericasNow.com