Venezuelan national arrested with 1kg ganja at Tuschen

The marijuana found on the suspect

A Venezuelan national was arrested late Saturday night with just over 1 kilogram marijuana at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. Police ranks from Regional Division #3, acting on information received, went to Tuschen at around 23:15hrs on Saturday. While there, they a male – 29-year-old Venezuelan National, Adrian Meddia, a labourer from Tuschen North Squatting Area – standing and holding a bulky black haversack. One of the ranks approached the suspect and identified himself as a policeman dressed in plain clothing.

The rank told the suspect he would like to search him for anything illegal, that is, guns, drugs or ammunition to which Meddia agreed.

The rank took possession of the black haversack bag and opened it in the presence of the suspect. Inside the haversack were two bulky parcels wrapped in scotch tape and containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Meddia was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where the marijuana was weighed and amounted to 1053.6 grams.

The suspect was placed into custody pending investigation and charges.

NewsAmericasNow.com