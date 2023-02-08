VIDEO: Man robs St. John’s store in broad daylight

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police are on the hunt for this suspect

A major police investigation is underway following a brazen daylight robbery in the heart of St John’s on Tuesday.

A masked gunman made off with cash and several items from the new Fashion Alert on Corn Alley, in an incident captured on surveillance camera. (STATE MEDIA)

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]