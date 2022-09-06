Vince Staples To Star In Kenya Barris Netflix Comedy About His Life

A long-time dream of rapper Vince Staples is coming to fruition as he has announced that he will join forces with producer and director Kenya Barris to produce his own scripted comedy series on Netflix.

The show, titled The Vince Staples Show, is a mix of fact and fiction and will be loosely based on his life. He is also expected to star in the show, which is set in Long Beach, California. The “Blue Suede” rapper is set to do the executive producing alongside Barris and his own Khalabo Ink Society.

In a statement, he expressed his excitement at getting a chance to work with the streaming giant and also shared that he had been working on the format for the show for quite some time.

He also shared that Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams will serve as co-showrunners and will also executive produce with Staples and Barris for Khalabo Ink Society. Also on that list are Corey Smyth and Calmatic.

This will be a reunion for Edelman, Williams, and Barris, who also executive produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix special, Entergalactic. That show is expected to drop later this month. In addition to that Calmatic, who is widely known for his work with music videos and commercials, be directing the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy, explained that the company took on the project because they felt that it was their mission to work with the best artists in the world.

“Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series,” she added.

This will not be the rapper’s first foray into the world of acting, as he recently filmed scenes for White Men Can’t Jump, the 20th Century Studios’ remake of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy. There have also been reports that he may be given a role in the Showtime comedy pilot The Wood, based on the 1999 cult favorite.

He’s certainly been keeping himself busy as the Compton-born rapper recently dropped his fifth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart. It was released earlier this year in April and peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Some of the features on the album included Mustard, Ty Dolla Sign, and Lil Baby.