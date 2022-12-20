Vincentians encouraged to practice food safety measures during the christmas season

Black Immigrant Daily News

As the Christmas Season heightens, members of the Vincentian public are advised to practice Food Safety measures during the season.

The advice comes from District Environment Health Officer in the Public Health Department, Ralph Williams.

Williams who was speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme this morning said Food safety is everyone’s responsibility and provided five food safety tips for Vincentians to follow during the Christmas Season.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/FOOD-SAFETY-MEASURES.mp3

The District Environment Officer also outlined the conditions under which animals must be slaughtered.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/SLAUGHTERING.mp3

He also said that the animals should fast prior to slaughtering as congestion in the animals’ stomach can affect the quality of the meat.

