Volcano rescue workers dig through thick layers of hot ash in Indonesia

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted Saturday, shooting smoldering hot ash and volcanic gas into the air that turned the sky dark over villages in East Java’s Lumajang district.

At least 15 people have died and 27 others are missing, according to the Command Post for Emergency Response of Mount Semeru. More than 1,700 people had been evacuated across 19 makeshift centers, the group said in a statement.

Nearly 3,000 houses and 38 schools have been damaged by the debris, the statement said. The eruption also destroyed a bridge that connects Lumajang with the neighboring Malang district, blocking access from the main road and hampering rescue efforts, it added.

Maulana Ardiansyah, a volunteer from Baznas Search and Rescue team told CNN the group found three bodies — one man, one woman, and one child — submerged in cold lava in Kampung Renteng village Monday morning.

