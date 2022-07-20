Vybz Kartel All Smiles In New Photo Hugging Woman In Prison

Incarcerated dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel appears to be in a new relationship as he debuted a new woman on his Instagram account on Wednesday (July 20).

On his Instagram Story, the “Summer Time” artiste shared an image of what appears to be taken during his prison visit, where he is seen holding on very tightly to his European queen.

The Caucasian woman is of a slim figure, and Vybz Kartel hugs her from behind as the two smile. He shared the image with three in-love emojis and an oldies romantic soundtrack.

The artiste is currently awaiting the outcome of his appeal at the Privy Council in London. He has been in jail since 2011 for the murder of a man named Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, along with his co-accused fellow artist Shawn Storm and two others.

Vybz Kartel’s love life has been under speculation since his reported break-up from the mother of his children, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson. The two appeared to have issues since 2016, with Kartel telling the public that she was not allowed to do business on his behalf. Johnson has since been managing the careers of her sons and their music.

Vybz Kartel Instagram

Vybz Kartel also shared a photo of a new caucasian woman around 2019, but in 2020 he and Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson appeared to be amicable again. The two also appeared in his Christmas greets, where spouses and children would show up for photos with the inmates.

In his song “Sometime Love Dies,” released in March 2020 with Renee 6:30, Kartel sings about coming to terms with the fact that the relationship is over and having to move on.

Johnson has never spoken about the state of her relationship with Kartel, who has had several children with other women while with her.

A week ago, she shared a family portrait of herself with Kartel and their three children in happier times. The photo is dated as the two older children are now almost adults and running their father’s empire.

Vybz Kartel, in the meantime, has been working on his new music with his recent release “Ride It” with Shaneil Muir and his song “Tik Tok Summer,” which was released in June.