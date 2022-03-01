Vybz Kartel Beaming With Pride For Co-Convict Andre St John’s Daughter, A Rising Athlete

Vybz Kartel showed appreciation and support for his co-convict, Andre St John’s daughter, who is a rising star athlete.

The incarcerated deejay shared a video clip of 14-year-old Olivia St. John, who attended St. Jago High School, competing in the girl’s 4×100 meters relay and 100-meter sprint at the 45th annual Gibson McCook Relays last month. Olivia St. John is the daughter of Andre St John, also known as Mad Suss, one of three men convicted with Vybz Kartel in 2014 for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams in 2010. Kartel and John have been close friends for years, and he remained loyal to the dancehall star to the very end.

Vybz Kartel has been paying forward that loyalty, and this is just one of the many ways he showed his support for his friends incarcerated with him for the same crime.

The clip shared by the deejay showed the teenage sprint sensation running past her opponents around the bend before passing the baton to her teammate.

“Teddy aka Mad Suss daughter, faster dan a taxi weh charter! Bare star de a #GAZA #OliviaStjohn #starsprinter,” Kartel wrote on IG while beaming with pride.

In a photo shared by Kartel in the second slide, Olivia, who was wearing St. Jago’s traditional yellow and green colors, smiled in appreciation of her performance.

Vybz Kartel later shared another video of the young athlete winning her 100-meter dash race while representing her school well.

Olivia St. John is among the newest group of rising stars in Jamaica’s athletics program. You can get a glimpse of her talent in the clips posted by Vybz Kartel and other supporters of the Gazanation.

Vybz Kartel and his three co-convicts, Andre St John, Kahira Jones, and Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, are appealing their murder conviction in UK’s Privy Council. That appeal is currently pending as the four men seek to overturn their conviction citing multiple tampering of evidence and witness intimidation by law enforcement officials.