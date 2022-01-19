Wack 100 Says Bobby Shmurda Lost Street Creds Because Of “Twerking”

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Wack 100 Says Bobby Shmurda Lost Street Creds Because Of “Twerking”
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Wack 100 says Bobby Shmurda is losing the streets since his release from prison because of “twerking.” Wack 100 is known for not holding back when it