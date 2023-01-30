Wales show class in 4-1 thumping of Wotton FC Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Weymouth Wales removed any doubts or comparisons as they produced a masterful performance in their latest Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League encounter.

Last night at the BFA Wildey Turf, Wales dismissed Wotton FC 4-1 and sent a clear message to those who are threatening their title race.

After a busy transfer window, Wotton acquired a number of quality players, and many are anticipating that Wotton will be the team to offer some resistance to Wales’ grip on the premiership.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

However, last night Wales silenced the Wotton supporters with a commanding display of football which saw them come from behind to score four unanswered goals.

Antone Greaves scored his first goal for his new club, ironically against his old club in the 3rd minute, to spark grand celebrations in the Wotton camp.

The early goal was the wake up call Wales needed, and they quickly got their act together.

Wales equalized in the 31st minute, when new-acquisition Ackeel “Apple” Applewhiate scored on his debut, after receiving a cross from the right, dribbling inside his marker and passing the ball with his right foot, inside the right corner of the goal.

Six minutes later national defender Akeem Hill gave Wales the lead, and it would stay this way, up to the break.

Wotton never recovered from the first half domination of Wales and they went further behind, when teenage winger Nadre Butcher made it 3-1 in the 66th minute.

Arantees Lawrence completed the score card in injury time when he reacted the quickest inside the area, after two brilliant point-blank saves from goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite.

NewsAmericasNow.com