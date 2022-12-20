WASA adjusts supply schedules for Penal, Siparia, La Brea

Black Immigrant Daily News

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has adjusted its supply schedules for several areas in La Brea, Siparia and Penal. It said this will “further alleviate the hardship” customers in these areas are experiencing.

The adjustments began on Monday and will end on Sunday – Christmas Day – with schedules ranging from 6pm-6am, 6am-6pm and 6pm-10pm the next day.

Affected areas include Lower De Gannes, #1 Quarry/Baccano, San Francique, Siparia Old Road, La Brea Trace, Siparia, La Brea and Penal.

It said, “These adjusted schedules brings forward the projected supply dates to residents in areas previously affected by the planned maintenance shutdown at Desalcott as well as several unplanned disruptions along the system.”

It added that maintenance and repair work to all breaches on the transmission and distribution system were successful, “and schedules now adjusted to provide supplies to customers who have been experiencing low pressures and, in some instances, no water.”

