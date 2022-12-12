WATCH: BCF Inmates Participate In Anti-Crime Music Video – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) inmates have participated in an anti-crime music video featuring police sergeant and former Saint Lucia Soca Monarch Callix’ Kakal’ Xavier, and BCF officers.

The video, done in collaboration with Studio 758, was released on Saturday amid an upsurge in violent crime.

The title of the production is: ‘Crime And Violence Must Done’.

BCF Communications Officer Kerwin Albert said the video is part of the 27-point ‘correctional restoration’ plan of the new Director of Corrections, Verne Garde.

Albert said the BCF also planned an anti-crime symposium on December 21, bringing inmates and musicians together to produce more anti-crime music videos.

He explained that inmates want to play a role in encouraging people, especially youngsters, to avoid crime and violence.

“Prison life to them is not the best place,” the BCF Communications Officer told St. Lucia Times regarding the inmates.

He said the inmates wanted to encourage young people to avoid a life of crime and focus on their education.

The BCF will collaborate with the local media in getting the anti-crime videos aired.

And Albert disclosed that while some inmates will write their material, others will get help from local musicians.

He expected the music videos to be released ‘very soon’.

The BCF says about fifteen inmates to be involved in the anti-crime initiative.

Headline photo: Screen grab from video.

