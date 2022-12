The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Justice and National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre led a multi-agency delegation of government and security officials to the Eight Session of the Franco-Saint Lucia Joint Security Commission which was held in Fort-de-France, Martinique on December 14, 2022.

We hear more from Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

