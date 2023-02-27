Weir: Plans afoot to export local sweet potatoes Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Weir: Plans afoot to export local sweet potatoes Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Bajan sugar on US shelves, UK next

Sugar harvest starts Monday; over 100, 000 tonnes expected

Sealy: Focus on the job at-hand Tourism Minister

Paul appalled ‘bureaucratic nonsense’ stopped student participation

Weir: Plans afoot to export local sweet potatoes

Authority refutes rumors, says licences being printed

Second quake in North Caribbean 14 hours after 5.4 event

Government negotiating with Pinnacle to prevent feed price hike

Kids flock to Agrofest with parents and teachers

Ross University 2023 Class encouraged to seek alumni for guidance

Sunday Feb 26

24?C
Barbados News

Exportation of local sweet potatoes could generate more than $100 million annually

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Minister Indar Weir

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Should all go according to plan, Barbados’ economy will receive a boost of $100 million annually from the exportation of local sweet potatoes.

We are targetting exports as high as $100 million…

This was recently revealed by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Indar Weir.

“We are building out a project that is going to allow for us to export sweet potatoes from Barbados,” the Minister told media on Friday at the launch the annual Agrofest exhibition.

See also

Minister Weir explained that this initiative would be up and running as soon as Government has an operational a germplasm bank

“We are targetting exports as high as $100 million annually once we have that germplasm bank in place,” he noted.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Bajan sugar on US shelves, UK next

Barbados News

Sugar harvest starts Monday; over 100, 000 tonnes expected

Barbados News

Sealy: Focus on the job at-hand Tourism Minister

NewsAmericasNow.com