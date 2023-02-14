Weymouth Wales living in paradise after another victory Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Wonderful Weymouth Wales.

The perennial super club of Barbados football is proving to be unstoppable in this season’s Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) Premier League.

Last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf, the “green machine”, came from behind to defeat Dover Market Paradise FC 3-1 to continue their unbeaten run in the league.

Paradise sent an early warning to Wales, when former Wales forward Tyrel Rayside-Demendonca forced custodian Kishmar Primus into a brilliant save to his right after his powerful left footed effort was destined for the top right corner.

The Dover boys went ahead in the 12th minute, through a strike from captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley.

Paradise built possession patiently on the left and worked the ball over to the right hand side of the penalty area, into the feet of Mario Harte, whose right footed effort was parried away by Primus but only to the feet of Sugar who converted from six yards.

Wales equalized on the stroke of halftime, after inexperience defender Tyrique Bailey-Edwards fouled Shaquille Stewart inside the penalty area.

Mario Williams stepped up to take the spot kick but was denied by former teammate Jason Boxhill, who also saved the follow up effort from Stewart but could not keep out Williams’ second attempt from inside the six yard box.

Paradise almost went ahead in the 67th minute, but Bailey-Edwards header from Lashley’s right side corner was straight at Primus who reacted quickly to make the save.

Wales took the lead in the 82nd minute, when “Mr Reliable” Kemar Headley volleyed the ball between the left hand of Boxhill and the upright, from an acute angle inside the penalty area.

Nadre Butcher provided the final blow to Paradise FC in the 90th minute in grand style.

The fleet-footed winger dribbled by three defenders on his way into the penalty area and drilled a left footed shot into the bottom, left corner to seal all three points for Wales, and their fourth consecutive victory.

NewsAmericasNow.com