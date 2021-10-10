What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, faces a dozen federal fraud charges over allegations that she knowingly mislead investors, doctors, and patients about her company’s blood testing capabilities in order to take their money. Holmes has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Holmes catapulted Theranos to a $9 billion valuation on the promise that its technology could efficiently test for conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood taken by finger stick. Then a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that Holmes’ technology and blood testing methods weren’t working as marketed. The dominoes started to fall from there.

The trial took place only two days this week, instead of the usual three. But there were no shortage of notable events in the San Jose federal courtroom where the trial is underway.

Another powerful figure swept up in Holmes’ orbit took the stand

