Why The Caribbean Country Of Jamaica Remains A Favorite For Tourists

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 18, 2022: Jamaica is one Caribbean island that continues to be a tourist stand out in the region. From Montego Bay to Negril, this island has something for everyone, and despite COVID-19 and strict travel protocols, continues to attract visitors from around the world. Here are a few reasons why:

Delicious Jamaican Food

Jamaican food is some of the best in the Caribbean. From jerk chicken to curried goat, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you prefer fried foods to boiled ones, there is a wide selection of delicacies to choose from. One of the local favorites, the Jamaican jerked chicken that can be served with Couscous for the health conscious. However, you can equally prepare this delicacy at home with the help of online recipes like the ones at riceselect.com/product/riceselect-pearl-couscous.

The People Are Friendly and Welcoming

One of the best things about the Jamaican culture is how friendly and welcoming its people are. Whether you’re a tourist looking for someone to show you around or an expat searching for new friends, they’ll always be there to help.

The Weather Is Perfect

If you’re looking for a place to escape the cold winters, Jamaica is a great choice, and with its tropical weather, you can enjoy sun-drenched days year-round. If you’re a fan of outdoor activities, there’s plenty to do here from hiking and swimming to scuba diving and fishing.

Jamaica Is Romantic

Jamaica offers the perfect backdrop for romance with its pristine beaches, clear blue water, lush jungles, and rolling hills. Numerous resorts specialize in honeymoons or romantic getaways here, and the staff will be happy to cater to your every need.

Jamaica Is Affordable

Compared to other Caribbean destinations, Jamaica is relatively affordable. You can enjoy a luxurious all-inclusive vacation here for much less than you would pay in the Bahamas or Aruba. Plus, there are plenty of budget-friendly options available too. Whether you’re visiting for a short vacation or are permanently relocating, you can trust that you’ll have an easier transition economically compared to the other islands.

Birthplace of Reggae

Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae, and if you’re looking to add some culture and spice to your trip, be sure to check out a local reggae show while in Kingston or Montego Bay. Reggae Sumfest is one of the biggest reggae events in the world hosted yearly in the country, pre-covid. It attracted about 30,000 concertgoers before the pandemic, who enjoy live performances from favorite reggae artists for eight consecutive days. If you’re a reggae fan, you can’t miss a chance to share in the spirit and culture of this music when you visit Jamaica.

Numerous Dive Sites

The island has numerous dive sites, perfect for diving enthusiasts. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced diver, Jamaica has something to offer you. If you’re looking for an underwater adventure, be sure to add diving to your list of things to do in Jamaica.

Jamaica is undoubtedly becoming a force to reckon with in the Caribbean tourism space. This explains why it bagged numerous travel awards in the 2021 World Travel Awards. If you’re looking for an ideal island to visit in the Caribbean, Jamaica might just be it.

Check COVID-19 protocols before booking travel.

