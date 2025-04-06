Joé Dwèt Filé tease le remix de « 4 Kampé » : Burna Boy en featuring ?  Un juge fédéral américain bloque la suppression du statut de protection pour les Vénézuéliens  Le Tribunal de Première Instance de Port-au-Prince relocalisé et inauguré à Delmas 75  38e anniversaire de la Constitution de 1987 : Le FNE réaffirme son engagement pour une éducation accessible à tous  Amazing Grace : une deuxième édition avec de nouveaux artistes et une ambiance renouvelée  Le taux de référence calculé par la BRH pour ce vendredi 28 Mars 2025 
Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

