Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Sings Inner Circle’s “Bad Boy” On Set In Atlanta

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are working hard on the return of their Bad Boys movie franchise for the fourth installment of the box office hit. The last film was aired in 2020 and boasted a wider fanbase thanks to the two actors’ wit in the action-packed comedy.

Several videos have been shared online showing the actors are filming Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta, including one showing them performing a daring stunt. The scene is from the movie where Lawrence, who plays Sergeant Marcus Burnett, stands on an 8-story ledge ready to give up on life before his partner in justice, Smith, who plays Sergeant Michael ‘Mike’ Lowrey, talks him out of jumping off.

The scene was reportedly shot on Wednesday, showing Lawrence wearing a hospital gown with Will nearby, horsing around and poking fun at him. A video was also shared online showing Smith and Lawrence joining in on a Mexican Mariachi band performing an instrumental version of the movie’s theme song, “Bad Boys,” originally performed by the Jamaican reggae band Inner Circle.

The theme song was released in 1987 song by Inner Circle but gained immense popularity after being re-released in 1993 and then being used in the movie. The song peaked at No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100 and was No. 7 on the Top 40 Mainstream chart.

Will Smith, who is a former rapper, showed off his vocals as he led the vocals to sing part of the theme song while Lawrence provided some backup support.

Smith and Lawrence revealed the return of Bad Boys in January this year, much to the gladness of fans.

“IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!” they captioned a video of the announcement.

The return of the movie was overshadowed by Smith’s 2022 Oscars slapping incident, where he dealt fellow comedian Chris Rock a box after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head.

Despite that, fans have been on the fence, with many supporting Smith, and it seems that the movie will get the support despite that incident.

As the movie approaches almost 30 years since it was first released, Lawrence had said he hoped the film would go on despite the Oscars incident noting that it was amazing to see the success of the film after so many decades.

“For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge],” he said, adding that moving from sitcoms to making movies was like him attending college and graduating into something bigger.