William Ferreria elected dean of Consular Corps

William Ferreira

WILLIAM A Ferreira, honorary consul for Portugal, was elected dean of the Consular Corps of TT for a one-year term at its annual general meeting held, on December 1.

Ferreira is the son of Ignatius Ferriera, one of the longest serving deans of the consular corps.

The younger Ferreira replaces another long-serving dean, Amer Haidar, the honorary consul of Lebanon.

Ferreira holds a Portuguese President’s Medal of Merit and a Order of St John by the Queen.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute in the UK and chairman/CEO at Furness Trinidad, executive chairman at Furness Anchorage General Insurance; and chairman and commander at the St John’s Ambulance Brigade and Association.

Last year, Ferreira was named honorary consul for Portugal, another role long held by his father.

