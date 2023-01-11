Winning start to 2023 for Digicel customers Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fireworks and fantastic cash prizes rang in the new year for seven lucky Digicel customers who started 2023 on a winning note as the grand prize winners in the Digicel Nuff Pikkins Christmas promotion.

Shortly before ringing in the new year, Kingston-based fisherman and long-time Digicel mobile customer, Donovan Bailey, came on the stage at Fireworks on the Waterfront in downtown Kingston to collect his $ 2 million grand prize.

Bailey was optimistic about his prospects for 2023: “This win really means a lot! I’ve been a Digicel customer for years, so it feels good to be rewarded. This money will do a lot of good for my family and my business.”

Digicel+ customer, Kimberley Reid, also walked away with a $2-million first prize. She plans to use her winnings to complete her studies in information technology.

“It took a while for me to be convinced; I’ve never won anything before but I’m feeling good,” Reid said.

In the video, Loop News talks to the grand prize winners at Fireworks on the Waterfront in Kingston.

Other winners included Natasha Godfrey from Westmoreland, Stephen Thwaites from St Ann and Janice HoSue from St Andrew, who each won a year of paid grocery bills valued at $50,000 monthly.

Kimeisha Wallace from Manchester and Damion Clunie from St Catherine each won a year of paid electricity bills, valued at $15,000 monthly.

One lucky Digicel+ customer will also enjoy one year of free service, worth up to $15,000 monthly.

The top winners were among more than 200,000 Digicel customers who got their share of $16 million in cash and prizes from November 18 to December 29, 2022, via the MyDigicel app.

Amid the exciting prize handovers, the Digicel Foundation also donated to City Life Ministries, Salvation Army School for the Blind and Jamaica National Children’s Home, in the amount of US$300, US$500 and US$1,000, respectively. The donations were based on in-store voting by Digicel customers for their favourite charity.

Digicel reached scores of new and existing customers across the island during the Nuff Pikkins roadshows as they turned up to win prizes and learn more about the promotion.

Throughout the promotion, customers won daily and weekly prizes in the MyDigicel app, including Samsung S22 Ultra smartphones valued at $200,000 each; JPS, supermarket, gas or Domino’s pizza vouchers; 7-Day Prime Bundle discounts; and data and minutes for calls to any local network.

“It was truly the Christmas that kept on giving at Digicel, and we are very happy to know that we made the holidays brighter for many of our customers and charitable organisations that have big plans for this year,” commented Elon Parkinson, Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs.

NewsAmericasNow.com