Woman dies in Enmore accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Wednesday at about 05:00hrs on the Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The incident involved a motorcar, registration number PZZ 7712, driven by a 24-year-old of Lot 78 Middle Walk, Buxton, and an occupant, Samantha Moffatt, a 41-year-old female vender of Lot 30 Block 20 Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern driving lane on the Enmore Public Road East at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road.

As a result, the female occupant, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was flung out of the car and into the trench, where she received injuries about her body.

She was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by EMT along with the driver, who fled on arrival at the hospital.

Moffat was admitted as a patient but later succumbed whilst receiving medical attention.

