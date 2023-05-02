Woman Flying To Jacksonville Accidentally Ends Up in Jamaica Instead

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 10, 2023: A woman who was set to fly to Jacksonville, Florida ended up in Jamaica and the airline is now apologizing.

According to a report by Action News Jax, Beverly Ellis-Hebard, boarded a Frontier Airline plane in Philadelphia and was supposed to arrive at her destination in Jacksonville, FL. However, due to a mix-up with the boarding passes, she ended up on a flight to Jamaica.

The woman, who was traveling alone, was without a passport, so she was was not allowed to leave the plane in Jamaica. After several hours, her plane was sent back to Philadelphia.

Frontier Airline has apologized for the mix-up and has offered the woman a refund for her ticket.

This incident highlights the importance of double-checking boarding passes and making sure that they match the intended destination before boarding a flight. It also serves as a reminder that mistakes can happen and to always be prepared for unexpected travel mishaps.