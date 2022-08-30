Worl’Boss Settling Down: Vybz Kartel Engaged & Dedicating EP To Fiancee: Exclusive

Vybz Kartel’s upcoming EP announcement has left fans more curious than ever as the artist has been promoting a track for the project with the photo of an unknown woman whom he confesses his love for.

The EP True Religion is scheduled to release on September 30th, but while fans are excited about new music from the Gaza Empire boss, many are also curious as to who the woman is as Vybz Kartel has shared her photo with a snippet of the soundtrack “True Religion” in the background.

Vybz Kartel was previously thought to be in a relationship with Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson. The two are not married, however, despite sharing three lovely boys, two of whom have kicked off their music careers.

Despite the new confirmation that the artist is now engaged, there has long been speculation that things were not working out between him and Johnson, who was his muse for the 2020 album To Tanesha where the artist appeared to address some of the pains from their relationship.

Vybz Kartel’s management exclusively confirmed with Urban Islandz that the mystery woman posted up with the artist is his fiancée Sidem Öztürk.

Last week, Kartel shared several photos of Öztürk and one with him hugging her from behind in what looks like a photo taken for family members on visitation at Horizon Adult Remand Center.

Vybz Kartel / courtesy

According to the deejay’s representative who spoke with us exclusively, “True Religion” is a song dedicated to Öztürk, who is now engaged to Vybz Kartel. The two have been together since 2015. “When he was at Horizon initially and their relationship has blossomed since then,” the rep said. The song does sing about forgiveness before one can love again, giving an idea of the artist’s state of mind.

While few details were shared about the EP, the artiste’s management, however, disclosed that there is a title track coming called “Like Royalty,” which homages Öztürk and will be “the sound of the EP, which is also a dedication to Sidem.”

Kartel and Öztürk were first linked together in 2018, but many Gaza fans directed hate at the artist’s new flame, with some calling her a “snow bunny” even though Öztürk’s social media accounts disclosed that she is actually of Middle-Eastern descent, specifically Kurdish heritage and from Turkey. Her latest updates since then show that she resides in the United Kingdom.

At the time, Kartel had put the haters on blast for disrespecting his lover. “Shes white? Lol come offa mi page wid simple minded ignorant rubbish,” Kartel had written at the time.

Urban Islandz understands that the artist will address the backlash he received from some Gaza fans for his decision to be with Öztürk in a track called “interracial.”

“Songs like “interracial” have the “same vibe as well. Cool and deadly reloaded,” the rep said.

Meanwhile, Gaza fans who have kept their eyes peeled for updates on possible features with other dancehall artists will need to wait a little longer.

“No, there are no features as yet. Let’s wait and see nuh…the EP will do the talking. Just wait and see, artistically it will not disappoint,” his rep told us.

Vybz Kartel is well-known in the dancehall world in Jamaica and is also famous among even hip hop and rap icons. The artist is also the inspiration for a new generation of artists like Skillibeng and Masicka whom he collaborated on “InfraRed.”

The artists have often shared their appreciation and the lessons they have learned from Vybz Kartel.

Vybz Kartel also appears to be keeping up with the movements in the local dancehall scene as we’re told he’s the biggest fan of his sons, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, who have not only grown up in the time since he’s been away, but they are also now fulling running his Adidjaheim Records Label.

They also recently launched their separate label, Uptown Gaza Records, as the brothers continue to pursue music as a duo or solo.

In the meantime, among Vybz Kartel’s favorite young artists aside from his sons are Skirdle Sparta, the son of his friend Tommy Lee Sparta, and Jahshii. The artist also keeps up with Skillibeng, Squash, and Chronic Law, who are all past the ‘young artiste stage’ but still among his top 10.

Vybz Kartel is presently awaiting the outcome of his Privy Council appeal. The artist is challenging his murder conviction on several grounds of facts and law and is represented by attorney Isat Buchanan.

The dancehall legend has also been receiving much public support from artists like Dexta Daps and Busta Rhymes.