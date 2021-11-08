World food prices are up 30% in a year

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Prices increased for the third consecutive month in October, rising 3% over September, according to an index published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The gains were driven by a sharp rise in vegetable oil and wheat prices.

The FAO Food Price Index tracks monthly changes across a range of food commodities. The index has risen by more than 30% over the past year. It now stands at its highest level since July 2011, the FAO said on Thursday.

The price of wheat, which is grown on more land area than any other commercial crop, surged 5% in October because of reduced harvests from major exporters including Canada, Russia and the United States. Barley, rice and maize prices also increased.

Firmer prices for palm, soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils led to a 9.6% increase in the FAO vegetable price index. Palm oil prices spiked on concerns about subdued production in Malaysia due to a shortage of migrant workers.

