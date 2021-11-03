Yahoo pulls out of China for good

The content originally appeared on: CNN

It pulled the plug “in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment,” a Yahoo spokesperson said in a statement.

“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support.”

Access to many of Yahoo’s features in China have disappeared since 2013, including email and news. In 2015, Yahoo closed its Beijing office and eliminated roughly 300 jobs.

Yahoo joins Microsoft’s ( MSFT ) LinkedIn social network, which announced last month that it would leave China because of a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

Read More