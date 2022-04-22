YNW Melly Is All Smiles In Court, Insist He Will Be Freed Of Murder Charge This Year

YNW Melly says he is happy and was all smiles when he appeared in court this week. He told his fans in a tweet that he will be freed of murder charge this year.

YNW Melly doesn’t seem to be bothered in the least about his upcoming double-murder trial. At least that’s what it looks like in pictures that have been surfacing on social media that show that the rapper was all smiles when he appeared in a Broward County courtroom to face his trial.

The “Murder on My Mind” rapper has been accused of murdering 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas, who were his close friends. YNW Melly appeared in court as his lawyers, prosecutors, and a Broward judge are expected to start picking a jury today, April 20.

The source of the photos was YNW himself, who, after appearing in court, posted a photo of himself with a rather broad smile, and he also claimed that he’ll be released from prison before the year is out.

“It’s bout that time y’all can uncross y’all (nuts) i’ll be home this year,” he posted alongside his carefree grin. He may be just trying to keep his hope alive as if he is convicted he faces the possibility of life in prison or death by lethal injection.

YNW Melly arrest came in 2019 after he was accused of gunning down Williams and Thomas and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting. In other reports from the Sun-Sentinel, his mother, Jamie King, recently withdrew her motion to stop prosecutors from requiring her to attend a pre-trial conference that’s taking place tomorrow, April 21.

The circumstances surrounding why she needs to appear in the pre-trial remain a mystery since King doesn’t appear on any witness lists. Her lawyer has also reiterated that she doesn’t know anything about the murders. Meanwhile, YNW Melly is keeping his fans updated about his time behind bars via Twitter.

“To all my loved ones and close friends I wanted to let everyone know, that my phone privilege have been revoked i am no longer allowed to call or have video visitation that is the reason why no one has received any calls from me but do not worry I am in great spirits,” he tweeted.