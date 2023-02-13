Young Reggae Boyz off to perfect start at U17 World Cup qualifiers Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaica secured a comfortable 4-2 victory over Cuba on day two of the 2023 Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship in Guatemala on Sunday.

The Reggae Boyz held a 4-0 lead in the second half of the Group G encounter at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, thanks to a goal from Jahmani Bell (22nd minute), followed by strikes from Orane Watson (56th minute) and Ashton Gordon (70th minute) and then a second goal from Watson in the 75th minute.

Cuba would not throw in the towel, though, and they pulled a pair of goals back in the 78th and 89th minutes through Didier Reinoso, however, Jamaica would nail down the three points to open the tournament.

In the second Group G match, Costa Rica beat Guadeloupe 2-1. The Ticos jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half courtesy of Sean Albriton (5th minute) and Andry Naranjo (14th minute), but Les Gwada Boys made things interesting with a 53rd-minute goal from Yanis Bienville to cut the gap to 2-1. In the end, though, the Costa Rican defense got the job done to earn the win.

Over in Group H at the Estadio Pensativo in Antiguaa, El Salvador and Honduras also secured victories.

El Salvador overcame an early deficit to down Haiti 3-1.

Kaief Tomlison gave Haiti an early 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, but El Salvador stormed back thanks to a Christopher Argueta brace (39th and 63rd minutes) before Elder Figueroa tacked on a late insurance goal in the 86th minute.

Honduras enjoyed a prolific opening day to the tournament with a 6-1 triumph over Suriname. Nixon Cruz (6th minute), Nayrobi Vargas (40th minute) and Bryan Saenz (51st minute) tallied the first three goals, before an Edwin Munguia brace (76th and 88th minutes) and an 85th-minute goal from Roberto Osorto completed the scoring for the Catrachos.

Jemairo Goodett pulled back a goal for Suriname in the 43rd minute.

The championship in Guatemala kicked off on Saturday with Mexico, Canada, United States and Panama all carving out opening day victories.

After Group Stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers group winners: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

The Round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarterfinals (February 21 and 22), semifinals (February 24), and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.

All knockout stage matches will be played in a single-match direct elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Peru 2023.

Monday’s matches

GROUP E (Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores)5:00 pm – Curacao vs Panama8:00 pm – Guatemala vs Mexico

GROUP F (Estadio Pensativo)5:00 pm – Barbados vs Canada8:00 pm – Trinidad and Tobago vs USA

Tuesday’s matches

GROUP G (Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores)5:00 pm – Jamaica vs Guadeloupe8:00 pm – Cuba vs Costa Rica

GROUP H (Estadio Pensativo)5:00 pm – Haiti vs Suriname8:00 pm – Honduras vs El Salvador

NewsAmericasNow.com