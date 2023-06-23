Young Thug Disses Saweetie On “Want Me Dead” With 21 Savage

Young Thug might be behind bars, but it seems that he knows that Saweetie and Lil Baby were sexually involved, as speculated by fans of the rapper and his baby’s mom, Jayda Cheaves.

Saweetie and Lil Baby sparked dating rumors in 2021 after she seemingly posted a photo of her sitting on the rapper’s lap but with the face cut off. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to notice that it was Lil Baby based on him wearing the same outfit in another photo on the same day. “Baby not dating NO ONE! I’m Single!” he said.

Both had responded with denials that they were involved, but they later appeared to diss each other in music leading to fans speculating that they initially lied about their dalliance.

On the song “Stand on It,” released a year later, he seemingly responded to Quavo, who had reacted to them dating, saying they can “swap out” girlfriends. “I don’t want your b**ch, we can’t swap out (Swap out)/ They ain’t on sh*t, tell ’em to pop out (Pop out),” he said.

Young Thug seems to be sticking up for his friend Lil Baby as he seemingly reacts to the dating rumors and says he doesn’t like the California rapper.

“I’m gettin’ head from Ch—, I meant CC/ My ni*** ain’t even tryna hit Saweetie (Nah)/ That b–ch turn me off, no kizzy (No kizzy),” Thugger raps on his song “Want Me Dead” featuring 21 Savage.

The rapper also seemed to speak on his relationship with Mariah The Scientist and his ex-Jerrika Karlae. The women have been at odds since Thug was arrested last year on RICO charges in Georgia.

“I told my ex, “Don’t call, I’m busy” (Oh)/ I just told my new one she gotta trust me (Gotta trust me)/ She love all my friends ’cause they love me (Love)/ Everything you do and everything you say is stuck with me/You’re lovin’ me, yeah,” the rapper sings.

Young Thug enlist a star-studded lineup for his new album, Business Is Business, released on Friday, June 23, 2023. Among the guest artists are Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Gotit. Gunna is not featured on the project which is more proof of a major rift between himself and Thugger.