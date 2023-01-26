YSL Co-Founder Mondo Says D.A Fani Willis Was His Lawyer In Prior Case

One of Young Thug’s associates who claims that he co-founded YSL has revealed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis once represented him as a private practice attorney, and he has questioned her integrity in the ongoing YSL trial.

A video of YSL Mondo has been shared on the internet this week, with the YSL member seemingly raising questions about Willis’ new role as district attorney as her possible attorney/client privilege is compromised.

According to a Rolling Stone article, Mondo recalled that Willis had been his defense attorney in a 2019 aggravated assault case and her demeanor now then is far different from the person she portrays herself to be.

“This is not her character, this is not who she is,” Mondo told the outlet. “I done had auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks with her. I know this not her character. This is what made me start looking at [the YSL case] like I know it’s bigger than just her. It’s politics behind this sh*t. It’s other people that are behind her pulling strings.”

Per her bio, Willis said she had graduated with stellar distinctions from Howard University and Emory University School of Law before spending 16 years as a prosecutor in the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

She went into private practice in 2018, the same year she ran for a seat on the Fulton County Superior Court but lost. She remained steadfast, and in 2020, Willis was elected district attorney for Fulton County as she defeated Paul Howard Jr., a six-term incumbent, and her former boss.

Willis shot to fame in 2021 after she chartered a criminal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump attempted to influence Georgia’s presidential results in a phone call with the governor and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during the 2020 elections which he lost.

Her profile has grown since then as Willis vowed to stamp out crimes in Fulton County following the YSL indictment and other indictments she promised would be coming for RICO charges.

Mondo further said he never knew about Willis as a former prosecutor. She was recommended by a cousin as a good lawyer.

Mondo revealed that he shared a video of his court case to his Instagram account as it wasn’t something he was hiding.

According to Rolling Stone, Willis did not deny that she represented YSL Mondo, although she acknowledged him by his government name and not as YSL Mondo. She, however, said other information about Mondo is protected by attorney privilege.

“I do not know him by the name you call him. All conversations with him are attorney/client protected, and past confirming I represented him would be inappropriate,” a response from Willis said. “Oh, I think I can say I liked him. I hope he is well.”

The D.A. defended her representation of Mondo while in private practice, saying that she gave her clients 110% of her efforts and shared that she did advocate for Mondo and hope he is now doing amazing things with his life.

Willis was able to get Mondo’s aggravated assault charge dropped to a lesser charge, and he was sentenced to a remedial program in place of jail time.

Mondo also seems shocked by the posture of the D.A. versus the attorney he knew, who he says knew of his rap career.

“That’s not her character. She’s almost like, not really street, but she understands what goes on, bro. She understands life to a certain degree. She ain’t trying to take all these little Black dudes down. She ain’t that type of woman, man. I’m telling you, she’s not.”

He also recalled a conversation he had with Willis as she shared plans to run for D.A., where she told him not to mess her name up.

Willis acknowledged the conversation noting that it sounded like her but she does not remember it.

Mondo ended the interview by saying he was shocked when he learned about the D.A. charging Young Thug and other friends from YSL, leading to him talking about it recently.

Mondo was not named in the indictment, but he said he wanted others to know about his dealings with Willis, so nobody thinks “anything weird” is going on.