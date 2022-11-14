Yung Bleu Addresses Criticism From DMX Fans For Song Sample

Yung Bleu is responding to backlash from DMX fans after covering the late rapper’s hit song, “How’s It Goin’ Down,” off of his 1998 debut album.

On Monday, Yung Bleu released the music video for the track “What Type of Games” produced by Murda Beatz.

Bleu’s track incorporated DMX’s chorus, which led to fans calling him out for the sample. Many fans felt that the song was a legendary track, and even though Bleu was a good artist, they did not want the track to be touched.

Yung Bleu, however, defended the track and said that he was not destroying a classic, but rather he had received the artist’s blessings before and that the song is also bringing proceeds to the artist’s estate and his children.

“I understand that’s such a great song and it will never be duplicated no. Matter what by any artist ! Classic ! I’m paying homage! and mainly bringing more income to his estate at that! that’s what matter to me,” he said in a since deleted Tweet.

Twitter

Bleu added that he and DMX spoke on the phone two weeks before his death.

The artist added that he and DMX had even discussed him making music together. Their plans, however, fell through after the artist passed away on April 9, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

“He was gonna be on my song Ghetto. Love Birds so this was my dedication after that! Anyways! fly high og! I hope it get a billion streams,” Bleu said in another tweet.

In the meantime, the track “What Type Of Games” is off of the album ‘Tantra’ released by Bleu on November 11.

The featured artists include Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Zayn, Lucky Daye, Kelly Rowland, and French Montana.

In the meantime, some fans also shared support for Blue. One fan wrote on Instagram, “MX did show his support for Bleu prior to passing, so at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if we like his art or not, it’s his music and his song, so let him rock out with his homage. He never compared himself to DMX as so many newer artist try and do with Legends. At least he’s respectful.”

“Adding income to his estate should shut y’all up,” another said. “He doesn’t have to explain himself people are easily bothered. I love his creativity,” another said.