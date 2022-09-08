Yung Bleu Buys Himself A Private Jet: “It Took Me 10 Years To Get Here”

Yung Bleu celebrates his success with the acquisition of a private jet.

The rapper/singer is proving that he is a businessman at heart as he shared that he bought himself his first jet at age 28. Yung Bleu shared a lengthy emotional post about his motivations for buying the jet after dedicating himself to his career.

“Nobody know we’re life can take you . It took me 10 hard years to get here,” he began. “We’re can I start. I used to day dream all day when I lived with my mama. I used to tell people everyday Ima be successful. Some people believed some didn’t. I just Kept going ! On my road to success I fell off bout 4 r 5 times. Lost Alotta loved ones . Gave away Alotta money blowed a lot to . But I dnt regret ! I helped Alotta people.”

He also shared that he experienced many personal struggles, including not being able to buy his son diapers at one point.

“At the same time Never hated on Nobody ! never said I deserved another man success . always played my role . Stayed a HUMBLE BEAST ! hits , im resilient! can’t be defeated ! I pulled my self up every-time ! ! IM PROUD OF MYSELF ! U A F***** BEAST. To not even owning a car to owning plane ! I couldn’t afford to buy Corbin diapers now to owning my own private jet . From alabama ? Man I broke barriers I’m already a goat in my state,” he said.

Yung Bleu also shared a motivational message for his fans. “When I was young in the game I didn’t no what being a ARTIST Vs BUSINESS MAN was. Alotta these people dnt understand the moves I make behind closed doors. I just be letting y’all flex but mane ! I had to post this 1 ! I’m posting this to motivate the young guys ! Long term investment ! #MOONBOYJETS @moonboyuniv #HUMBLEBEAST.”

The rapper recently shared that he was making power moves with the impending launch of his Moon Boy University coming soon.

Yung Bleu showed photos of the building under construction and said that Moon Boy University will house his artists, producers, and video producers while also offering training producers in the music industry.

“The year gone be some amazing sh** getting done I promise. Studio, conference room. Video/Movie production room im even gonna start inviting young upcoming producers doing classes etc ! I’m so excited about this,” he wrote.