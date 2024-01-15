Yung Miami Reunite With Southside, Diddy Scrubbed From Her Reality Show

Yung Miami is back outside as she partied it up on Sunday night with Southside the father of her soon-to-be four-year-old daughter, Summer.

The pair seemed happy as they were spotted in a Miami club with friends. The City Girls rapper showed out wearing see-through Gucci tight and an impy-skimpy nipple cover while her upper body remained bare. South Side notably kept his hands to himself while Caresha was dancing while the DJ shouted her out. At one point, she leans over to tell South Side something before he smiles and laughs.

This is the first time Yung Miami has been seen out since the scandal with her “Papi” Diddy hit late last year. The two proclaimed themselves dating in 2022 and have been seen out and about together being affectionate despite Diddy later having a baby with another woman.

Yung Miami still stuck my Diddy, at least up until he was hit with several sexual assault lawsuits in December 2023, but his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and two other Jane Does.

Last week, news surfaced that Diddy won’t appear on her reality show, which is set to air later this year. There are reports that the City Girls rapper was set to make her debut as a reality star on BET network set to air sometime this year. However, the date for the show has been affected by new timelines to re-shoot scenes because Diddy was cut out of the show due to the damaging sexual assault allegations.

Yung Miami’s show is said to cover her life, including her music and work, being a mother, and balancing her life as Diddy’s girlfriend, among other things. The picture-perfect duo won’t be seen together.

Yung Miami also has her Caresha Please podcast, which Diddy produced on his Revolt TV platform.

As for Diddy, he has remained out of the spotlight since the accusations and only popped out once to defend himself after two Jane Doe’s claimed he raped them in the 1990s.

He settled his lawsuit with Cassie for an undisclosed sum of money.