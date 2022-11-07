Blue Diamond Resorts Reveals Its Newest Hideaway at Royalton Coming to Montego Bay

News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. Nov. 07, 2022: Blue Diamond Resorts has recently announced that Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay will open in late 2023. The property will offer a unique adults-only all-inclusive experience on the shores of Trelawny, Jamaica.

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters’ guests will have the opportunity to enjoy elevated suite amenities, day-to-night activities for adults, a world-class spa, fitness center with modern equipment, unlimited international and local liquors in eight bars and eleven exclusive culinary options including its signature Dorado restaurant, set to debut for the very first time in Montego Bay. Guests will also have access to the facilities of the neighboring Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

“We have reimagined 352 modern rooms and suites thinking only in the perfect adults-only vacation that serves as a restorative haven reserved for special people and occasions,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “With this project we were looking to provide greater exclusivity and enhanced services that continue to carry the All-in Luxury® essence, and the Hideaway at Royalton brand was the ideal choice to achieve it.”

Through its Togetherness concept, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay will also provide personalized pool and beach locations, as well as other areas, planned and designed to encourage guests to reconnect and rekindle valuable relationships.

The new adults-only experience from Blue Diamond Resorts, the hotel management company, will continue to include All-in Luxury® features such as Royalton’s handcrafted DreamBed™, All-In Connectivity™, Sports Event Guarantee™ and premium Diamond Club™ category, for a modern Caribbean getaway.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean.

About Hideaway at Royalton

Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Neighboring the Royalton Luxury Resorts, these all-inclusive properties include elevated privacy and enhanced quality of service at popular tropical locales including Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

From exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to instructor led fitness classes and spa treatments, these all-inclusive adults-only resorts bring a world of experiences to reignite meaningful connections in paradise.

