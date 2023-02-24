Exploring Time and Color with Bulby York

New Album Takes A Comprehensive Look At The Career Of Award-Winning Producer & Engineer



CARIBPR WIRE, Kingston, JA/New York, NY, Thurs. Feb. 23, 2023: – From learning about recording from the iconic King Tubby to being an engineer for the likes of Sly & Robbie and Winston Riley to working with pop icons like Rihanna and Britney Spears, Collin ‘Bulby’ York has been a central figure in Jamaican music for more than 30 years. With his latest album Time & Color, Bulby is drawing from his expansive career with a variety of Caribbean and Latin-American flavors and a roster of talent that spans decades.

Set for release on his birthday, February 24th, Time & Color is a reflection of the range and scope of work he has produced over the years with names ranging from Reggae legends Beres Hammond and Ali Campbell (of UB40) to Panamanian artist El Maleante and new vocalist Stacey Mirander.

“This album is a reflection of my career, in both time and what I call ‘color,’” explains Bulby. “It features timeless music with ageless artists like Beres, Ali, Bounty Killer, Tanya Stephens, Admiral Bailey, and Richie Spice.” Most people think color is what they see, but I am referring to sound. How music colors what we feel and how we see the world. The kind of music we listen to even colors our identity.”

Time & Color features 13 tracks colored with the sounds of Gospel, Reggae, Dancehall, and Latin music. The latest single “Good Time” by Richie Spice is a feel-good bass-heavy roots Reggae single that is currently streaming on all platforms. The album also features spiritually uplifting songs from

Jahvinci and Stacey Mirander, a smooth lovers rock single from Beres Hammond, and a remake of a pop music classic with Ali Campbell and Bounty Killer.

Previously released singles on the album include dancehall singles “Queen” with Tanya Stephens and Malica, “Ignorant” with Admiral Bailey and Christopher Martin, and “Race to Waste Your Life” with Spragga Benz, and the pop tinged “Want her Love” with Maxi Priest.

Bulby’s 30-plus-year journey in music began when he started following his uncle, George “Dusty” Miller of the famous Firehouse Crew band, to King Tubby’s studio in the Waterhouse area of Kingston. Bulby learned the art of recording and engineering from the master and even helped Tubby build his state-of-the-art studio, assisting with rewiring and soldering. Bulby eventually created the Fat Eyes label with Lynford ‘Fatta’ Marshall and produced classic hits like “Stop Live Inna Di Pass” (also known as

“Memories”) by Beenie Man, “Suspense” by Bounty Killer, “Down By the River” by Morgan Heritage, and “Want You Back” by Singing Melody. He has engineered tracks for No Doubt, Chaka Khan, Cyndi Lauper, Sinead O’Connor, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Sean Paul. He launched his own label Bulby York Music in 2016.

“To be honest, I can’t even remember all the albums I’ve worked on and all the people I’ve worked with,” Bulby chuckles. “I’ve been involved in music since I was very young. It’s been a long time and A LOT of

color!”

Time & Color is Bulby’s fourth studio album on the Bulby York Music imprint, following Epic & Ting (2016), Master Blaster (2018), and Heart Crafted (2020). Additionally, he has released juggling projects Padang Padang Riddim (2021) and Far East Riddim (2022).

Time & Color will be released on all platforms on Friday, February 24th.

