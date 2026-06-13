La BRH maintient le cap face aux risques inflationnistes et aux incertitudes économiques  L’APM réclame une protection renforcée pour le juge Jacky Jean et le doyen Fritzner Duclair  Haïti – Taux de référence BRH : lundi 01 juin 2026  États-Unis : 240 migrants haïtiens secourus en mer après l’interception d’un bateau en détresse  Trois ans après sa création, Le Quotidien 509 dresse le bilan de son parcours et affiche ses ambitions  Le Japon lance un programme de bourses de master et de doctorat pour les étudiants haïtiens 
World News

Five Indian air force staff killed as transport plane crashes in Assam 

13 June 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Five Indian air force personnel have been killed after the aircraft they were travelling in crashed in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, according to officials.

The Antonov An-32 transport plane “met with an accident” during a “routine sortie” in Assam’s Jorhat region, the Indian Air Force said in a statement on Saturday.

list of 4 items

end of list

“Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time,” the Air Force wrote, adding that an investigation to determine the cause of the accident was under way.

News channel NDTV broadcast images of the crash site, showing a thick black plume of smoke and the aircraft apparently broken into pieces.

India’s air force operates a fleet of about 105 An-32 aircraft to transport people and cargo.

The last major crash involving the twin-engine turboprop took place in 2019 in Arunachal Pradesh state, near the border with China, when 13 people were killed.

 

Support us

Related News

05 June 2026

Lawsuit challenges US ‘third-country’ deportations to Equatorial Guinea 

04 June 2026

Israel must allow ICRC to visit Palestinians in prison, Supreme Court rules 

08 June 2026

US imposes restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan officials after activist’s death 

03 June 2026

Why is France so invested in the future of Lebanon? 