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World News

Iran war live: Trump claims Tehran deal ‘approved’, cancels new strikes 

11 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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epa13029911 Iranians walk past a large-scale political billboard featuring Iranian missiles and a sword at Vanak square in Tehran, Iran, 11 June 2026. A ceasefire framework established between Washington and Tehran in April faces increasing strain following a series of US airstrikes across Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile barrages by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting US regional bases. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --

Video Duration 08 minutes 12 seconds play-arrow08:12

Trump ‘cancels scheduled strikes’ against Iran

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah

Published On 12 Jun 202612 Jun 2026

  • United States President Donald Trump said he cancelled a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran, claiming that a deal with Tehran is close to being finalised and a “time and place of the signing” are “to be announced shortly”.
  • Earlier, Trump had warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” and threatened that US forces would take Iran’s Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points.

 

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