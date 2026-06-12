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World News

Pakistan says ‘final, agreed upon’ text of Iran war ceasefire deal reached 

12 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a “final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached” between the US and Iran.

Sharif made the statement in a post on X, after both US and Iranian officials warned against trusting reports speculating on the details of a new agreement.

“Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps,” Sharif wrote on X. “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”

Sharif posted shortly after Iranian ⁠Foreign ⁠Minister Abbas Araghchi said a deal had “never been closer”.

The message was one of the clearest yet from Iran, indicating an agreement could be imminent. Trump reposted Araghchi’s message on his Truth Social account.

More to come…

 

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