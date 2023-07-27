Caribbean Travel News & Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. August 18, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

haos reigned this week at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, as issues with the newly extended runway impacted scores of flights for hours. More than 50 incoming international flights had to be either cancelled or diverted to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and other airports in the US.

Meanwhile, Canada is again warning nationals to “exercise a high degree of caution” if travelling to or in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago due to the high level of violent crimes there.

Actress Jodie Sweetin, known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy series Full House and its Netflix sequel series Fuller House, was among the many tourists in Jamaica recently. She and her daughters Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle soaked up the last of summer with one final getaway before the school year starts at Beaches Resort in Negril, Jamaica.

InterCaribbean Airways, headquartered in the Turks and Caicos, has received a stern warning from Guyana about potential sanctions following prolonged flight delays and cancellations. the airline pledged to improve operations in Barbados and to deploy extra aircraft to mitigate delays.

Get “Timeless: A Virgin Islands Love Story,” This September 6th on Amazon Prime. The film, by writer,producer, and director, Edward La Borde, Jr. follows the tale of Ajuwa, a young Ghanaian warrior who loses her soul mate to the slave trade. Their souls reunite in the present as Malinda Benjamin, a Senator in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Alphonse Walcott, a gifted writer returning home from New York.

Start planning your trip to next year’s annual Anguilla Culinary Experience, (ACE). The event will take place from Thursday, May 23rd through Sunday, May 26th, 2024. Tickets for ACE 2024 will go on sale this November at anguillaculinaryexperience.com.

Fond Doux Eco Resort, St. Lucia offers an impressive 40% discount for travel from now until December 21, 2023. Secure this deal by September 30, with a minimum two-night stay requirement. Log on to fonddouxresort.com.

And get up to $500 airline credit and $150 Spa Credit when you book a vacation at Sandals Resort during its Rhythm And Blues Sale. Check out all offers at sandals.com/specials/rhythm-and-blues-sale