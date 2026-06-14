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World News

Iran war live: Trump says deal to be signed today; Tehran disputes timing 

14 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Iranians walk past a billboard featuring Iran's national flag at Enqelab Square in Tehran

Video Duration 01 minutes 37 seconds play-arrow01:37

US President Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed tomorrow

By Heba Habib and Umut Uras

Published On 14 Jun 202614 Jun 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says a deal to stop the war on Iran could be signed as early as Sunday. Tehran has disputed the timeline but says the signing could happen in the “coming days”.
  • Iranian media says Tehran “not yet taken a final decision” on the framework agreement amid reports Qatari negotiators have flown to Iran in a bid to help conclude the deal.

 

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