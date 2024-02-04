Megan Thee Stallion Signs Distribution Deal With Warner Music

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she’s signed a distribution deal with Warner Music, allowing her to remain an independent artist with rights to her master recordings and publishing.

The rapper announced the new deal on Friday evening, just a week after launching her first solo single for 2024, which has seen massive success and is poised to land on the Billboard Hot 100 at the number one spot. The deal also marks a significant investment in Megan’s career, with Roc Nation as her management company.

Megan Thee Stallion emphasized her desire to remain an independent artist in her Instagram post.

“Thank you GOD Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING,” Megan wrote.

The Hotties rapper is very familiar with unconscionable contracts, having fought tooth and nail to have her deal with 1501 Entertainment end last year. Megan had bemoaned the terrible treatment by her former label and claimed that she did all of the work, including funding her career, while they collected on her royalties.

In her note to fans, she hinted that the Warner Music deal was perused to satisfy her vision as an independent artist and thanked her management company, Roc Nation, that fought alongside her to get her out of the 1501 deal.

“This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me, I fought for MYSELF, the hotties fought for me and @rocnation fought for me!!! I’m forever grateful!!! Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES! Shout out to MAMA HOLLY I know she’s guiding me through all this #HOTGIRLPRODUCTIONS,” the rapper posted.