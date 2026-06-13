Will the new EU migration rules work? 

The European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum took effect on Friday.

The policy is the culmination of years of tough negotiations between member states on how to handle incoming asylum seekers and other migrants.

It introduces stricter measures for people who want to enter the EU.

Human rights groups and the left say the reforms could undermine the rights of people seeking refuge, but the right says the new policy doesn’t go far enough.

So, will it deter people from seeking refuge in Europe? And what role have the bloc’s politics played?

Presenter: Anna Francis-Burns

Guests:

Marta Welander – EU advocacy director at International Rescue Committee

Nathalie Tocci – Professor of practice at Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu