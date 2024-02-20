50 Cent Teases New Music With Dr. Dre, Wishes Producer Happy Birthday

50 Cent and Dr. Dre might have new music on the way. The G-Unit chief hit the pause on trolling people on Instagram to wish the legendary producer a happy birthday and revealed that they have new music on the way.

If you’ve been a lifelong fan of 50 Cent, then you would know that there probably would be no Fif as we know him today without Dr. Dre. The Aftermath Entertainment head was instrumental in Fifty dominating the 2000s in hip hop with a slew of hits. But these days, the “21 Questions” rapper is more focused on Television and big-screen film production.

“Happy Birthday to my boy Dre, we got some New Heat coming,” Fif wrote while sharing a throwback image of himself and Dre.

50 Cent first teased new music with Dr. Dre last year during an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where he said there are new music, TV, and movies coming out under his umbrella. He later admitted that as soon as he said that, the good folks at Aftermath and Shady Records (Eminem) reached out to let him know they were ready to get to work.

Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr Dre

“As soon as I said that, I got a text from Em that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” he said. “This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”

50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Eminem share a close friendship spanning two decades. Dre served as the executive producer of Fifty’s landmark album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The album arguably served as the springboard for the New York rapper’s sudden rise in hip hop and gave birth to some songs that have since become classics. Dre and Eminem also served as early mentors to Fif, who apparently soaked up everything he learned from them.

50 Cent and Dr. Dre’s friendship began in the early 2000s when 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, was still a rising star in the underground New York rap scene. Dre, who was one of the most acclaimed and highly respected music producers in rap, recognized 50 Cent’s raw talent and potential as a young artist. However, it was Eminem who first discovered 50 Cent and signed him to Shady Records, an imprint of Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, which is a subsidiary of Interscope Records.