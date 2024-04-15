BC.GAME Secures New Curacao LOK License, Enhancing Legal Compliance and Global Reach

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — In an important development for the gambling industry, BC.GAME® is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a new gaming license, fully compliant with the cutting-edge Curacao’s National Ordinance for Games of Chance (LOK) regulatory framework. This achievement reaffirms BC.GAME’s unwavering commitment to providing a secure and legally compliant gambling environment for its global user base.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of BC.GAME, said: “We are immensely grateful for Curacao’s robust regulatory framework, which has been pivotal in the gambling industry. Obtaining this license is a vital milestone in BC.GAME’s ongoing development and our commitment to providing a trustworthy and secure gambling experience.”

The introduction of the LOK legislation, designed to replace the previous National Ordinance on Offshore Games of Hazard (NOOGH) framework, has set a new precedent in the gambling license domain. Under the NOOGH regime, BC.GAME operated under a sub-license issued by Curacao Interactive Licensing NV (CIL). The new LOK framework, however, brings about significant changes, including the discontinuation of new sub-license issuance and stringent requirements for existing licensees seeking renewal.

Curacao was one of the pioneering nations in establishing regulations for gaming activities. Consequently, this small Caribbean island nation has become a hub for gaming businesses worldwide aiming to adhere to the country’s comprehensive gaming legal framework. BC.GAME has set up a local office to ensure compliance with regulations and to offer support to fulfill the requirements of the local gaming ecosystem.

Acquisition of the license, specifically designed for LOK services, coincides with BC.GAME’s efforts to enhance user trust, forge new partnerships, and broaden the accessibility of its comprehensive gaming services. Obtaining licenses and ensuring compliance are crucial steps in solidifying BC.GAME’s position as a dependable and well-regulated global online gaming platform.

Through this new license, BC.Game has seven years of experience in the online gaming sector, creating various popular and original games. “Curacao is an essential first step in our broader global strategy. As we continue to accelerate our expansion, expect more exciting developments and good news in the near future.” said Jack Dorsey.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is an innovative online casino platform continually redefining industry standards. Committed to providing innovative solutions, BC.GAME creates a secure, fair, and professional service environment. Utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology, BC.GAME ensures the highest standards of security and fairness for its users.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393094/BC_GAME_Secures_New_Curacao_LOK_License.jpg