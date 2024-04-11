Hotel Equities Selected to Manage First Hampton by Hilton-Branded Hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

News Americas, ATLANTA, GA, Tues. May 14, 2024: Leading hospitality management firm, Hotel Equities (“HE”), is thrilled to announce its selection as the management partner for the highly anticipated Hampton by Hilton hotel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The hotel is the first new hotel development in the U.S. Virgin Islands in over 30 years. This landmark project, developed by Shaun Miller of Haven Development, also marks the first Hilton focused service hotel in the area, bringing the exceptional service and high standards of quality that Hilton is known for, to the region. The new hotel is the inaugural property under Hotel Equities’ Trust Hospitality division, marking the company’s debut in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

Hampton Inn, St. Thomas, USVI

Nestled adjacent to the picturesque West Indian marina and overlooking downtown Charlotte Amalie, the 126-guest room Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas is set to become a beacon of hospitality catering to both business and leisure travelers visiting the US Virgin Islands. Boasting charming Danish colonial architecture, the hotel will blend seamlessly with the vibrant cultural tapestry of Charlotte Amalie, the capital and largest city in the US Virgin Islands.

“This partnership with Hotel Equities represents a significant milestone for our project,” said Shaun Miller, Founder & Owner of Haven Development. “Together, we are not only opening the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in the market but also contributing to the revitalization of tourism in St. Thomas. Our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience extends beyond hospitality, as evidenced by our investment in infrastructure, including a dedicated power plant and a private FBO airport.”

“Hampton by Hilton is a guest favorite that consistently raises the bar and sets the standard for its category in every country and territory where it debuts and we are excited to bring the Hampton by Hilton brand to the region alongside Haven Development and Hotel Equities,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president of development, Hilton, Caribbean and Latin America. “We are proud to serve quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 3,000 properties in 40 countries and territories around the globe and to be the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the past 15 years.”

Scheduled to open in Q1 of 2025, the Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas will offer a range of amenities tailored to travelers to include an indoor/outdoor bar and a restaurant serving tapas-style small plate offerings. Day passes will be available for cruise passengers to also enjoy the hotel’s amenities, further enhancing the island’s tourism offerings.

“This marks an exciting start in the CALA region through our partnership with Trust Hospitality and we could not be more aligned in vision,” remarked Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer of HE. “Our collaboration with Haven Development to manage this new Hampton by Hilton hotel exemplifies our dedication to expanding in new markets with our Trust Hospitality division to meet the needs of hotel owners and sets the stage for further growth and success.”

“The Charlotte Amalie market cries out for a new, branded hotel like a Hampton by Hilton,” said Michael Register, Principal of Trust Hospitality. “We are confident this hotel will perform extremely well. It will be the first of many that Hotel Equities and Trust Hospitality have planned for the region.”

Bryan DeCort, Chief Operating Officer of HE, emphasized, “With a focus on operational excellence, this partnership lays the groundwork for success. Drawing on our lengthy experience managing award-winning Hampton by Hilton properties [Hotel Equities’ current portfolio of open/operating hotels includes 20 Hampton by Hilton hotels], we are enthusiastic about making the Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas the top choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

With direct air service from major U.S. cities and its strategic location near the cruise ship port and nearby Havensight Mall, the hotel is ideally located to cater to business and leisure travelers alike.

About Hotel Equities About Hotel Equities Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of approximately 300 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit hotelequities.com.

About Hampton by Hilton As the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 15 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton — including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton — serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 3,000 properties in 40 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern, spacious rooms and free hot breakfast featuring the signature Hampton Waffle. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee™. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at hampton.com or through the or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.