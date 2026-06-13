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World News

Iran war live: Trump says deal to be signed today; Tehran urges caution 

13 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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A man walks next to a symbolic mock-up of an Iranian missile, on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 11, 2026.

Video Duration 01 minutes 37 seconds play-arrow01:37

US President Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed tomorrow

By Alex Milan Durie, Faisal Ali and Zsombor Peter

Published On 14 Jun 202614 Jun 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says a deal to stop the war on Iran could be signed as early as Sunday. Tehran has rejected the timeline but says the signing could happen in the “coming days”.
  • Trump says the Strait of Hormuz will “open to all” once the deal is signed and claims the US will eventually get Iran’s nuclear material.

 

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