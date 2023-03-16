LONGi introduces the new Hi-MO 6 series of photovoltaic modules to the Colombian market

MEDELLIN, Colombia, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – On March 9, 2023, in Medellin, Colombia, the world’s leading solar technology manufacturer, LONGi, presented its new series of photovoltaic modules, Hi-MO 6.

The company gathered at the Dann Carlton Medellín Hotel its customers, strategic allies and associations around the Explorer module: classic, but with extraordinary novelties, which is the first product of the series to land in Colombia.

For LONGi, Colombia is a country with great growth potential in terms of sustainable energy development, committed to addressing climate change. This factor makes it extremely attractive to carry out projects that allow the optimal development of the region.

During the event, Santiago Cardenas, Head of DG Sales Mexico, Colombia & Caribbean highlighted that “LONGi remains an undisputed leader in the industry, driving its development through quality technical innovation. The Hi-MO 6 is another solid step towards promoting energy equity, where LONGi seeks to make clean energy equally accessible to all, and thus accelerate the transformation and energy development of the planet”.

About Hi-MO 6

Hi-MO 6 incorporates the new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology HPBC (Hybrid Passivated Back Contact) that’s unique in its front-side busbar-free design, taking module aesthetics to a new level.

HPBC cell technology can considerably improve the cell’s light absorption and photoelectric conversion capabilities by adjusting the cell’s internal structure, and can thus effectively increase the module’s output power. Modules equipped with HPBC cell technology can generate a greater volume of energy under high-temperature and low-irradiation conditions and also have superior power degradation performance.

The Hi-MO 6 includes four series—Explorer, Scientist, Guardian, and Artist—all of which are in the standard M10 size (182mm).

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034405/LONGi_introduces_the_new_Hi_MO_6_series_of_photovoltaic_modules_to_the_Colombian_market_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034418/LONGi_introduces_the_new_Hi_MO_6_series_of_photovoltaic_modules_to_the_Colombian_market_2.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg