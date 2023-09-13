World Trade Center Miami Concludes Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference with Record Attendance and Announces Dates for 2024

Next Year’s Event scheduled for September 16th-18th, 2024,

will Bring More Variety and Greater Innovation

to Create a Global Market Destination for the Food and Beverage Industry

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Organized by the World Trade Center Miami (WTCM), the 27THAmericas Food and Beverage Show and Conference closes with record-breaking attendance of more than 7,000 buyers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts spanning over 90 countries and thousands of products.

This year’s event attracted a wide range of industry professionals eager to network, expand business partnerships, connect with customers, and explore new food and beverage products. With the support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the event was exceptionally well received, serving as an incubation and convening platform for industry growth and collaboration. Comments from exhibitors, buyers, and distributors, included:

“From the show’s opening, it’s been a resounding success! Just on opening day we had more than 133 meetings, and today we’re on track to do the same; we’ve even sold entire containers which is huge for us,” said Desiree Santos, an Export Executive for the Dominican Republic pavilion. “It’s our second year at the show, and we expect to be back next year.”

“We’re excited to be here showcasing our solutions and services, as well as our commitment to innovation,” said Pedro Penton, President, TecnicaSystems. “Engagements that take months to plan and execute happen real-time at the event, helping to fast track our pipeline.”

“Our participation at the AF&BS allows us to showcase our products to a wide range of distributors and buyers from across the globe, all in one place,” said Bryon Coleman, Senior Vice President, Jones Dairy Farms. “Our presence allows us to reconnect with customers, build relationships, and fast track countless discussions, meetings and buyer opportunities that help to enhance our sales efforts.”

“We’re delighted with this year’s turnout, lineup and engagement,” said Ivan Barrios, CEO World Trade Center Miami. “The event convened an impressive lineup of Industry experts who shared insights on the latest in sustainable packaging, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and mocktails, organic offerings and innovations in healthy meal prep. The event also showcased best-in-class, interactive demonstrations highlighting innovations moving our industry forward.”

For 2024, the World Trade Center Miami and Informa Markets will present the first edition and collaboration by co-locating the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference and Food Hospitality LATAM. This collaboration seeks to create a global platform for the entire culinary spectrum.

