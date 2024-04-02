Majory Michel dénonce des menaces d’assassinat orchestrées à son encontre

Majory Michel dénonce des menaces d’assassinat orchestrées à son encontre
L’ancienne ministre des Droits des Femmes, Majory Michel, dénonce dans une lettre ouverte datée du 2 avril 2024 des menaces d’assassinat dirigées contre elle et attribuées à Roody Sanon et Jimmy Chérisier

